Amazon India Drives the Festive Vibe with Find_Celebration

#FindCelebration is a continuation of the #FindLife festive digital campaign of real stories, real people, real emotions Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Amazon.in today released #FindCelebration - a sequel to the launch of #FindLife campaign, capturing the emotions behind celebratory moments through the lens of real customers-real stories, real people, real emotions. #FindLife campaign encapsulate the stories of Amazon.in customers in their search of moments, expression, and self. #FindCelebration film delves deeper into one real customer story and comes alive embodying celebrations and the festive spirit. Check out the campaign here. #FindCelebration outlines the story of a young boy in Kochi and his family comes together to celebrate festivities together. The film transitions from the boy giving her grandmother a flower and getting a hug; to preparing achappams and capturing the joyous moments of the entire family in a selfie. This campaign is a visual representation of how products, big or small, come together to help customers celebrate the festive season. Speaking about the campaign, Manish Tiwary, Country Manager & Vice President, India Consumer Business – Amazon India said, "We humbly embrace the cultural heritage and traditional values of our country, and this campaign is a visual embodiment of those attributes in our daily lives. Each order that we deliver, is a step towards enhancing the lives of our sellers, partners, customers and bringing them happiness. #FindCelebration reiterates that commitment by highlighting how Amazon.in aims to add value to our customer's lives during the festive season." Celebrations transcend geographies and unite people with their families and loved ones. Amazon.in through this new digital video attempts to bring alive how a child is spending the festive season with his grandparents in Kochi. With, 65% of customer orders and over 85% of new customers on Amazon.in coming from tier 2 and below geographies, customers across nearly 100% of India's serviceable pin codes are shopping on Amazon.in. Ray Page, EVP, Head of Global Innovation and Social Impact – WE Communications commented, "We were proud to work with real people and families (not actors) to take a peek into their lives and relationships. We aim to showcase distinct in-depth narratives of this campaign by highlighting the "find" element in people's lives. In this campaign, we specifically focus on the celebration and how families come together. The #FindCelebration film is a celebration of the bond!" The campaign has been also shot using both drone and handheld cameras to express scale in accessibility while also maintaining intimacy, allowing the view to be "in the action". #FindLife is a six-week-long digital campaign and will continue till the end Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Credits: Creative and Conceptualization: Amazon PR in-house and WE Communications; Production: Miran Media About Amazon.in Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon.

