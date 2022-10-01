Thane: One-day-old child dies after being abandoned in bushes in Kalyan

A one-day-old girl died after she was abandoned in the thicket along the side of a road in Kalyan in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The newborn was found on Friday by a woman at around 5:30pm, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

''A police team rushed the infant to a hospital but doctors there declared her dead on arrival,'' he said.

A case has been registered and probe is underway to trace her kin and nab those who abandoned her, he added.

