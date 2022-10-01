Left Menu

Thane: One-day-old child dies after being abandoned in bushes in Kalyan

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-10-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 15:36 IST
Thane: One-day-old child dies after being abandoned in bushes in Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

A one-day-old girl died after she was abandoned in the thicket along the side of a road in Kalyan in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The newborn was found on Friday by a woman at around 5:30pm, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

''A police team rushed the infant to a hospital but doctors there declared her dead on arrival,'' he said.

A case has been registered and probe is underway to trace her kin and nab those who abandoned her, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022