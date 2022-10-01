Gun and Shell Factory, Cossipore celebrates first foundation day as unit of Defence PSU AWEL

Over 200-year-old Gun and Shell Factory, Cossipore on Saturday celebrated its first foundation day as a unit of the newly formed Defence PSU Advanced Weapons and Equipment Ltd, a senior official said.

The company flag was raised at the Cossipore unit, and employees, who made outstanding contributions during the one year, were rewarded, joint general manager, administration, Uddipon Mukherjee said.

As a unit of AWEL, GSF completed its one-year journey and celebrated this day along with seven other units of the Kanpur-headquartered newly incorporated entity as the first foundation day, he said.

''During the past one year, the sales of GSF have increased by 62 per cent as compared to the same period the previous year,'' Mukherjee said.

He said the Defence PSU factory at Cossipore manufactured the entire 81 mm mortar weapon for the first time and started issuing these to the Indian Army.

''The factory has launched a new variant of the 0.32 mm pistol (Ashani MK-III) with enhanced magazine capacity and range, and this has received an overwhelming response from customers,'' Mukherjee said.

The factory has also completed the design of 60 mm mortar and its ammunition and the weapon is currently under firing trial, he said. Set up more than 200 years ago in 1801 during the British reign, GSF Cossipore was earlier a unit of the Ordnance Factory Board and came under AWEL after the OFB was dissolved and replaced by eight new Defence PSUs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)