Honda Cars sales up 29 pc to 8,714 units in September

Honda Cars India on Saturday said its domestic wholesales increased by 29 per cent to 8,714 units in September.

The Japanese carmaker had dispatched 6,765 units to dealers in September 2021.

The company said its exports stood at 2,333 units last month as against 2,964 units in the year-ago period.

''The festive demand has been strong and continues to show good momentum. On the supply side, we were able to increase our factory output compared to last month which is also a positive for the festive sales in terms of better availability of Honda cars during Navratras, Dussehra and Diwali period,'' Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

The company's volume models, City and Amaze, continue to nurture customer trust and clock good sales, he added.

