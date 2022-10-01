Left Menu

TVS Motor reports 9 pc increase in total sales in Sep

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 16:57 IST
TVS Motor reports 9 pc increase in total sales in Sep
Representative Image
TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported a 9 percent increase in total sales at 3,79,011 units in September.

The company had sold a total of 3,47,156 units in September last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Last month, total two-wheelers sales grew by 9 percent to 3,61,729 units against 3,32,511 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic two-wheeler sales increased by 16 percent to 2,83,878 units from 2,44,084 units in September 2021, it added.

