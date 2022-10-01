NTPC output surges 15.1 per cent in first half of 2022-23

India's largest power producer NTPC recorded an output of 203.5 BU from April to September 2022 period, registering an increase of 15.1 per cent when compared with 176.8 BU recorded in the corresponding period of the last year, as per data released by the Ministry of Power. The high generation growth indicates improved performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year, the ministry said in a statement.

NTPC Rihand (3000 MW) in Uttar Pradesh is the top performing thermal power plant with 90.22 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF) between April to September 2022. Overall Plant Load Factor of NTPC Coal stations was 76.3 per cent from April to September 2022, a testimony to the high levels of operational excellence and the expertise of NTPC in Operation and Maintenance of the power plants. The total installed capacity of NTPC is 70234 MW. NTPC is expanding its footprint in new business areas like green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and e-mobility.

India's largest power producer is also aiming for a 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032. NTPC is the first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE). Besides power generation, NTPC has diversified into producing energy through cleaner and greener sources such as hydro, wind and solar and also Green Hydrogen solutions. The power major has also forayed into a variety of business areas including fuel cells, e-mobility and Waste-to-Energy. (ANI)

