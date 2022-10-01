Gazprom says gas transit through Austria suspended after regulatory changes
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-10-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 18:38 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Gazprom said on Saturday that gas transit through Austria had been suspended after Austria's gas grid operator refused to confirm transport nominations.
In a statement published on Telegram, Gazprom blamed the problem on regulatory changes in Austria, and said that it was working jointly with Italian customers to resolve the question.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-At least seven dead as flash floods hit Italy's Marche region - Italian media
Italian govt plans rapid launch of regasification plant at Piombino
Italian govt plans rapid launch of regasification plant at Piombino
No Italian parties mentioned in U.S. Russia report, Draghi says
Sharma misses cut in Italian Open