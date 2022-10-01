Ukrainian forces enter Lyman bastion, fighting rages - military
Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 18:47 IST
Ukrainian forces have entered the eastern town of Lyman, a long-time Russian stronghold that Kyiv says it has encircled, and battles are raging, a spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern forces said on Saturday.
The spokesperson, Serhii Cherevatyi, made the comments on television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says mass grave found in Izium where Russians ousted days ago
Ukraine's president: Mass grave found near recaptured city
U.S. announces new $600 mln arms package for Ukraine
Biden set to talk Ukraine, Russia with S.Africa's Ramaphosa
Putin says Xi has questions and concerns over Ukraine