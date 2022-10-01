CIL's coal output rises 20 pc in April-September

State-owned CIL on Saturday reported a 19.7 per cent growth in its coal production at 299 million tonnes (MT) in the April-September period of the current fiscal.

The company accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

The output of Coal India Ltd (CIL) during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal was 249.8 MT, the public sector enterprise said in an exchange filing.

The figures provided by the company are provisional.

Achieving nearly 43 per cent of the fiscal's 700 MT production target in six months, CIL is aiming to produce the rest in the second half, the coal behemoth said in a statement.

Usually, CIL's production during the second half of a year remains much higher than the first half.

The public sector unit's coal production last month also increased to 45.7 MT, over 40.7 MT in September last fiscal.

The company's coal offtake in the April-September period increased to 332 MT, over 307.9 MT in the corresponding period of previous fiscal, the filing said.

Supplies to power plants, on the back of rise in production and higher loading, went up to 285.5 MT in the first half of FY23.

''The year-on-year jump is 41 MT, logging 16.8 per cent growth. CIL's supplies stood at 244.5 MT in H1 FY22,'' the statement said.

Eliminating coal shortage apprehension during the festive season, it said taht there is sufficient coal stock at CIL's pitheads and at power plants.

As of September end (till 29th ), coal inventory at domestic coal-based plants stood at 24 MT with bulk of the stock augmented by CIL's supplies.

''The stock is up by 2.4-fold compared to 10 MT of September '21 when a sudden spike in (power) generation pushed up the coal demand. Ending September, CIL's pitheads have a stockpile close to 28 MT,'' the statement said.

It further stated that now adequate coal stocks are within reach. Production also increases from October onward. There is no cause for shortage apprehension.

