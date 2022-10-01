Left Menu

USOF launches telecom technology development fund scheme

Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), a body under the Department of Telecommunications, on Saturday officially launched Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme, which aims to promote indigenous manufacturing and innovation in the sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 18:58 IST
USOF launches telecom technology development fund scheme
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), a body under the Department of Telecommunications, on Saturday officially launched Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme, which aims to promote indigenous manufacturing and innovation in the sector. TTDF aims to fund research and development (R&D) in rural-specific communication technology applications and form synergies among academia, start-ups, research institutes, and the industry to build and develop the telecom ecosystem.

Additionally, the scheme aims to promote technology ownership and indigenous manufacturing, create a culture of technology co-innovation, reduce imports, boost export opportunities and creation of Intellectual Property, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement. Under the scheme, USOF is also targeting to develop standards to meet countrywide requirements and create the ecosystem for research, design, prototyping, use cases, pilots, and proof of concept testing, among others. The scheme entails grants to Indian entities to encourage and induct indigenous technologies tailor-made to meet domestic needs.

The scheme is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of adding Jan Anusandhaan in the new phase of Amrit Kaal, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
2
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022