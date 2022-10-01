USOF launches telecom technology development fund scheme

Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), a body under the Department of Telecommunications, on Saturday officially launched Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme, which aims to promote indigenous manufacturing and innovation in the sector. TTDF aims to fund research and development (R&D) in rural-specific communication technology applications and form synergies among academia, start-ups, research institutes, and the industry to build and develop the telecom ecosystem.

Additionally, the scheme aims to promote technology ownership and indigenous manufacturing, create a culture of technology co-innovation, reduce imports, boost export opportunities and creation of Intellectual Property, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement. Under the scheme, USOF is also targeting to develop standards to meet countrywide requirements and create the ecosystem for research, design, prototyping, use cases, pilots, and proof of concept testing, among others. The scheme entails grants to Indian entities to encourage and induct indigenous technologies tailor-made to meet domestic needs.

The scheme is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of adding Jan Anusandhaan in the new phase of Amrit Kaal, the ministry said. (ANI)

