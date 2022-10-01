Royal Enfield sales rise over two-fold to 82,097 units in Sep
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Saturday reported an over two-fold rise in total sales at 82,097 units in September 2022. The company had sold 33,529 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.Domestic sales were higher at 73,646 units last month against 27,233 units in September 2021.
Domestic sales were higher at 73,646 units last month against 27,233 units in September 2021. Similarly, exports were also up at 8,451 units compared to 6,296 units in the year-ago month, it added.
