Royal Enfield sales rise over two-fold to 82,097 units in Sep

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Saturday reported an over two-fold rise in total sales at 82,097 units in September 2022. The company had sold 33,529 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.Domestic sales were higher at 73,646 units last month against 27,233 units in September 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 19:08 IST
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Saturday reported an over two-fold rise in total sales at 82,097 units in September 2022. The company had sold 33,529 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were higher at 73,646 units last month against 27,233 units in September 2021. Similarly, exports were also up at 8,451 units compared to 6,296 units in the year-ago month, it added.

