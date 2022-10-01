Left Menu

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India sales jump 60 pc to 4,103 units in Sep

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 19:32 IST
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India sales jump 60 pc to 4,103 units in Sep
The company had sold 2,563 in September 2021, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Saturday reported a 60 per cent increase in sales to 4,103 units in September 2022. The company had sold 2,563 in September 2021, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement.

The growth was driven by rising demand for Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus models, it added.

Amidst the supply chain challenges in the industry, the brand has still maintained its product offerings and continues to deliver, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
2
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022