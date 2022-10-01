U.S. FAA upgrading Malaysia's air safety rating - source

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is upgrading Malaysia’s air safety rating nearly three years after it took action to restrict the country’s airlines from adding new flights to the United States, a person briefed on the matter said on Saturday.

In November 2019, the FAA lowered Malaysia from Category 1 to Category 2, meaning Malaysian airlines were restricted to current levels of any existing U.S. service and subject to additional inspections at U.S. airports. The Category 1 rating means Malaysia meets international air safety standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)