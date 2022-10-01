Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 19:51 IST
U.S. FAA upgrading Malaysia's air safety rating - source
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is upgrading Malaysia’s air safety rating nearly three years after it took action to restrict the country’s airlines from adding new flights to the United States, a person briefed on the matter said on Saturday.

In November 2019, the FAA lowered Malaysia from Category 1 to Category 2, meaning Malaysian airlines were restricted to current levels of any existing U.S. service and subject to additional inspections at U.S. airports. The Category 1 rating means Malaysia meets international air safety standards.

