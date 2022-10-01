Left Menu

Over 2 lakh take part in auspicious Garudaseva procession at Tirumala shrine

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 01-10-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 21:58 IST
Over 2 lakh take part in auspicious Garudaseva procession at Tirumala shrine
  • Country:
  • India

Over two lakh devotees from across the country paid their obeisance to the sacred Garudaseva procession of Lord Venkateswara, on the fifth day of Navaratri Brahmotsavam festival at the ancient hill shrine in Tirumala here on Saturday night, a temple official said.

As part of the sacred spectacle, the Utsava idol of Lord Venkateswara was adorned with rare dazzling ornaments, including a Sri Lakshmi Kasula golden garland, revered Makharakanti Haram, and mounted on the sacred Golden Garuda Vahanam (carrier) before being taken out in a grand procession, amid chanting Vedic hymns resonating around the hill shrine.

Tens of thousands of devotees congregated around the sprawling temple complex and chanted the holy name of Lord Venkateswara, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
2
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
3
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022