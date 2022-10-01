Over 2 lakh take part in auspicious Garudaseva procession at Tirumala shrine

Over two lakh devotees from across the country paid their obeisance to the sacred Garudaseva procession of Lord Venkateswara, on the fifth day of Navaratri Brahmotsavam festival at the ancient hill shrine in Tirumala here on Saturday night, a temple official said.

As part of the sacred spectacle, the Utsava idol of Lord Venkateswara was adorned with rare dazzling ornaments, including a Sri Lakshmi Kasula golden garland, revered Makharakanti Haram, and mounted on the sacred Golden Garuda Vahanam (carrier) before being taken out in a grand procession, amid chanting Vedic hymns resonating around the hill shrine.

Tens of thousands of devotees congregated around the sprawling temple complex and chanted the holy name of Lord Venkateswara, the official said.

