Left Menu

Direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai to commence from Oct 29

A direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai will be started from October 29, officials announced in the Airport Advisory Committee AAC meeting held on Saturday.The meeting was held at Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district. The committee decided to commence a direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai, which will be started October 29 onwards.

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 01-10-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 23:40 IST
Direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai to commence from Oct 29
  • Country:
  • India

A direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai will be started from October 29, officials announced in the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) meeting held on Saturday.

The meeting was held at Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district. The panel also discussed several key issues that were affecting passengers, such as baggage delivery. The committee chairman and Machilipatnam MP Bala Showri V reviewed aspects like the ongoing development work at airports, including the modernisation of the new terminal, passenger facilities, and a new proposal for constructing a community hall. The committee decided to commence a direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai, which will be started October 29 onwards. The flight will operate twice a week. Flights from Vijayawada to Mumbai, and from Vijayawada to Varanasi, already in operation, will be reconsidered. An additional flight from Vijayawada to Delhi will also be started soon, it was decided in the meeting. Ranjith Basha, Krishna district Collector, P Jasuva, SP Krishna district, and Airport Director participated in the meeting. TDS VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
2
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022