Mexican Navy says three dead after helicopter crash

Mexico's Navy said three people died and two were injured after a helicopter crashed in the southern state of Tabasco on Saturday. The incident follows a July helicopter crash that killed 14 agents on a mission to capture drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero died. Marines flushed out Caro Quintero with a bloodhound in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, one of Mexico's drug-trafficking heartlands, before the Black Hawk chopper came down as it was about to land further south.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-10-2022 02:03 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 02:03 IST
Mexico's Navy said three people died and two were injured after a helicopter crashed in the southern state of Tabasco on Saturday. The cause of the crash is being investigated and the two agents injured are receiving medical attention, according to a statement published by the Navy.

Officials were carrying out reconnaissance in the area, the statement added. The incident follows a July helicopter crash that killed 14 agents on a mission to capture drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero died.

Marines flushed out Caro Quintero with a bloodhound in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, one of Mexico's drug-trafficking heartlands, before the Black Hawk chopper came down as it was about to land further south.

