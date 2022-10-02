Left Menu

Karnataka Bank launches 'KBL Utsav' loan campaign

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-10-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 13:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Leading private sector lender Karnataka Bank has launched a special campaign 'KBL Utsav 2022-23' for home loans, car loans and gold loans from October 1 to 31 to cater to the demands of customers during the festival season.

A press release from the Mangaluru-headquartered bank here said customers can avail the benefits of digital banking and offers of the special campaign across all its 880 branches.

Under the KBL Utsav campaign, customers can avail home, car and gold loans with attractive interest rates, reduction in processing charges for car and gold loans and nil processing charges for home loan, the release said.

Karnataka Bank has developed digital loan products for home and car loans, allowing customers to enjoy seamless digital processing and immediate in-principle approvals at their leisure and comfort. Karnataka Bank Managing Director and CEO M S Mahabaleshwara said the campaign is aimed at helping the customers in realising their dreams of owning a home and a car, with real-time customer authentication, hassle-free and simplified digital processing and quick sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

