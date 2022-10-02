Left Menu

Kanpur road accident: SHO suspended for dereliction of duty

The rescue operation is complete, and post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted at night. The cremation of the deceased is going on at the Deori Ghat in Maharajpur, District Magistrate Vishak G told PTI.The death toll stands at 26, nine people are injured.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 02-10-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 14:50 IST
Kanpur road accident: SHO suspended for dereliction of duty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after 26 people died after a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond here, a station house officer was suspended for dereliction of duty, a senior official said on Sunday.

The tractor-trolley was on its way to Ghatampur after the passengers attended a 'mundan' ceremony at the Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur when the accident took place near Bhadeuna village under the Saadh police station limits on Saturday evening.

''The SHO of Saadh police station has been suspended for dereliction of duty. The rescue operation is complete, and post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted at night. The cremation of the deceased is going on at the Deori Ghat in Maharajpur,'' District Magistrate Vishak G told PTI.

''The death toll stands at 26, nine people are injured. A total of 35 people were travelling in the ill-fated tractor-trolley,'' he said.

A senior police official said the accident site was around one kilometre away from the Saadh police station but the SHO reached there after almost an hour.

The Centre has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to people to use tractor-trolleys only for farming-related purposes and transporting goods and not for ferrying passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022