Palghar: Senior citizen dies after being hit by pick-up truck

A 63-year-old man was run over by a pick-up truck on Palghar-Manor road in the district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at 7pm on Saturday and the deceased has been identified as Ramsalat Yadav, a resident of Nandora Naka, said Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar.

''The senior citizen died on the spot. The driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him,'' he added.

