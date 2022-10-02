Left Menu

Palghar: Senior citizen dies after being hit by pick-up truck

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 02-10-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 15:35 IST
A 63-year-old man was run over by a pick-up truck on Palghar-Manor road in the district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at 7pm on Saturday and the deceased has been identified as Ramsalat Yadav, a resident of Nandora Naka, said Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar.

''The senior citizen died on the spot. The driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

