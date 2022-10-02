Left Menu

India's Suzlon Energy founder Tulsi Tanti dies

Tulsi Tanti, the founder and chairman of Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd , died on Saturday aged 64, the company said in a statement. The company has a market capitalization of $1.1 billion with installed capacity of more than 19.4 GW across 17 countries. In India, Suzlon is a market leader with over 100 wind farms and an installed capacity of over 13.45 GW.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 15:41 IST
Tulsi Tanti Image Credit: Wikipedia
Tulsi Tanti, the founder and chairman of Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd , died on Saturday aged 64, the company said in a statement. Tanti, who was also the chairman of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day, the company said. He is survived by his two children.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said Tanti "was a pioneering business leader who contributed to India's economic progress and strengthened our nation's efforts to further sustainable development." Tanti established Suzlon in 1995 and led growth in the Indian wind energy sector by championing affordable and sustainable energy policies. The company has a market capitalization of $1.1 billion with installed capacity of more than 19.4 GW across 17 countries.

In India, Suzlon is a market leader with over 100 wind farms and an installed capacity of over 13.45 GW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

