Russian Deputy PM says it's possible to restore Nord Stream pipelines - TASS

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore ruptured offshore infrastructure of Nord Streams pipelines, TASS news agency reported. "There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time and appropriate funds.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-10-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 17:02 IST
Alexander Novak Image Credit: Twitter(@novakav1)
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

"There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time and appropriate funds. I am sure that appropriate possibilities will be found," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

