PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 3

Headlines - Tesla blames logistics problems after delivering fewer cars than forecast https://on.ft.com/3fyRAA8 - Celsius Network founder withdrew $10 mln ahead of bankruptcy https://on.ft.com/3CrYhNy - Credit Suisse reassures investors over bank's financial strength https://on.ft.com/3UU3vc2 - British Steel's Chinese owner seeks multimillion-pound government rescue package https://on.ft.com/3SBfpWD Overview - Tesla Inc said on Sunday it delivered 343,830 vehicles between July and September, an increase of 43%, but still missed forecasts of 359,000, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. - Crypto lender Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10 million just weeks before the company froze customer accounts.
- Crypto lender Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10 million just weeks before the company froze customer accounts. - Senior executives at Credit Suisse Group AG spent the weekend reassuring large clients, counterparties and investors about the lender's liquidity and capital position amid concerns about its financial strength.
- British Steel's Chinese owner Jingye has asked the government for financial support of up to 500 million pounds ($558.40 million) to keep its operations at Scunthorpe viable. ($1 = 0.8954 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
