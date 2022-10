BRIEF-Reserve Bank Of New Zealand Says Interim Solvency Standard For Insurers Issued

Reserve Bank of New Zealand: * INTERIM SOLVENCY STANDARD FOR INSURERS ISSUED

* INTERIM STANDARD COMES INTO FORCE ON 1 JAN 2023 AND WILL BE APPLIED TO INDIVIDUAL NON-EXEMPT INSURERS AT VARIOUS TIMES IN 2023 * STARTED REVIEW OF EXISTING SUITE OF INSURANCE SOLVENCY STANDARDS IN MID-2020 TO ADDRESS NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD FOR INSURANCE CONTRACTS

* FINAL SOLVENCY STANDARD WILL BE CONSULTED ON IN SECOND STAGE OF REVIEW OF SOLVENCY STANDARDS Further company coverage:

