Karwa Chauth 2022: FlowerAura Is All Geared Up To Enhance The Celebrations

The festival of Karwa Chauth is here as it will be celebrated on 13th October 2022. One of India's leading gifting brands FlowerAura is coming up with a great range of specially curated gifts for Karwa Chauth for people to celebrate the occasion with zeal.

Karwa Chauth's business would attract most of the numbers from the Northern region of India. While females are the prominent purchasers, men will be more occupied with purchasing Karwa Chauth gifts for their wives. Including both organized and unorganized sectors, the estimated Karwa Chauth business in India will cross 10000+ crores with revenue spreading over items like jewellery, clothing, cosmetics, Pooja items, home decor etc. There has been a substantial change in people's buying behaviour post-pandemic, which boosted online shopping. As per Shrey Sehgal, Co-founder FlowerAura, ''Demand for Karwa Chauth items has witnessed a growth of more than 100% in 2021 as compared to 2019, including the gifting side of the festival. We are expecting in 2022, Karwa Chauth's gifting business will definitely continue with the growth trend. A massive shift in buying behaviour and gifting trends are noted in Tier 1 cities across the nation. It is estimated that the organized and unorganized gifting market will be more than 1000 crores this year.'' FlowerAura's Karwa Chauth gifts collection will be based on regional and traditional tastes. The focus is on Ethnic packaging, the ease of ordering to save time, high-quality products at the best prices, and customized gifting solutions. Karwa Chauth collection at FlowerAura now includes newly launched gifts from Saas to Bahu (Sargi Gifts) and gifts from Bahu to Saas (Pohi Baya) along with Karwa Chauth Thali set and Gift Hampers. An expansion has been integrated to make the products available to a larger customer base. The brand is now delivering in 600+ cities. FlowerAura has announced its same-day delivery of Karwa Chauth gifts and products in Tier 1 cities, making gifts and products available on the same day of ordering. ''It is always a fun challenge to prepare for an occasion celebrated with enthusiasm. We always try to bring something new and exclusive in terms of products and try to enhance our services so that we can help people in their celebrations. We are expecting to have a fruitful business as the market is expected to receive a boom. But more than that, we want people to celebrate with and to love our products,'' said Mr Shrey Sehgal.

The brand is focusing on bringing new types of gifts with a prominent focus on expanding its reach to more cities through Franchises and prompt delivery solutions. FlowerAura has its presence in discrete categories of gift items like personalized gifts, flower arrangements, cakes, unique gifts, hampers, accessories, spiritual gifts, home decor, and more.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts for special moments. Starting in 2010, under the entrepreneurship of Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, the renowned brand leads the gifting market in more than 600 cities and delivers a delightful experience to every customer out there. https://www.floweraura.com/ Media Contact : Suman Patra suman.patra@floweraura.com +91-96500 62220 Head - Product and Marketing FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

