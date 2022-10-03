Bajaj Auto reports 2 pc dip in total sales in September

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 2 per cent dip in total sales at 3,94,747 units for September 2022 as compared to the year-ago period.

In September last year, the company clocked sales of 4,02,021 vehicles.

Total two-wheeler sales last month declined 4 per cent to 3,48,355 units from 3,61,036 units in the same month last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

However, total commercial vehicle sales during the month under review went up 13 per cent to 46,392 units as against 40,985 vehicles in September 2021.

Exports last month were down 33 per cent to 1,40,083 units from 2,09,673 units in the year-ago period, the company said.PTI MSS ANU ANU

