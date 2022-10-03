Left Menu

JSW Cement secures Rs 400 cr as sustainability-linked loan from MUFG Bank

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 11:30 IST
JSW Cement secures Rs 400 cr as sustainability-linked loan from MUFG Bank
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Cement on Monday said it has raised Rs 400 crore from MUFG Bank India as its first sustainability-linked loan.

The Sajjan Jindal-led company plans to deploy the fund for capital expenditure to achieve its annual capacity target of 25 million tonne by FY25, it said in a statement.

While this credit line is the first sustainability-linked loan for the company, it is also MUFG Bank India's first transaction undertaken out of its new IFSC unit branch launched in August 2022 in the Gift City, it said.

Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement, said the funding will enable the company to meet its goal of 25 million tonne per annum capacity by FY25 and also forms part of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives.

JSW Cement has installed capacity of 17 million tonne across its units at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, Salboni in West Bengal, Jajpur in Odisha and Dolvi in Maharashtra.

Its subsidiary Shiva Cement is investing Rs 1,500 crore in a 1.36 million tonne clinker unit in Sundergarh district of Odisha along with a 1 million tonne grinding unit.

The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is one of the world's leading financial groups headquartered in Tokyo with over 360 years of history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022