UK's Kwarteng says will not resign after tax cut U-turn

Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said he would not resign after making a humiliating U-turn on cutting the 45% top rate of income tax on Monday, saying the plan had become a "massive distraction".

Asked if he has considered resigning, Kwarteng told the BBC: "Not at all."

He declined to admit it was a mistake. "What I admit was that it was a massive distraction on what was a strong package," he said.

