UK's Kwarteng says will not resign after tax cut U-turn
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-10-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 12:26 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said he would not resign after making a humiliating U-turn on cutting the 45% top rate of income tax on Monday, saying the plan had become a "massive distraction".
Asked if he has considered resigning, Kwarteng told the BBC: "Not at all."
He declined to admit it was a mistake. "What I admit was that it was a massive distraction on what was a strong package," he said.
