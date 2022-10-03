Left Menu

One dead, 67 injured as overloaded bus overturns in J-K's Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-10-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 13:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A person was killed and 67 others were injured on Monday when an overloaded private bus turned turtle in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The bus was on its way to Udhampur town from Moungri Khor Gali. As the bus reached Krimachi-Mansar, its driver lost control while negotiating a blind curve, they said.

The vehicle overturned and rolled down 40 feet, killing one passenger and injuring 67, the officials said.

Most of the injured, which include students and office-goers, are stable, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

