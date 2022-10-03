Left Menu

I've never 'rubbished' the Bank of England, says UK's Kwarteng

Updated: 03-10-2022 13:19 IST
Kwasi Kwarteng Image Credit: Wikipedia
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng denied ever "rubbishing" the Bank of England after he scrapped his plan to abolish the top rate of income tax, a measure in his "mini-budget" that triggered the bank to intervene to steady the gilt market.

"I've never rubbished the Bank of England, I've never ever rubbished the Bank of England," Kwarteng interjected when the assertion was made by a BBC reporter.

