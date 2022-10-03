Left Menu

Banks, consumer stocks haul FTSE 100 lower

The British government reversed plans to cut the highest rate of income tax that sparked a turmoil in financial markets last week and saw the mid-cap index mark its worst weekly decline since March. The sterling was up 0.4% as opposed to a near 4% decline following the tax cut announcement on Sept.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-10-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 13:19 IST
Banks, consumer stocks haul FTSE 100 lower
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's blue-chip shares were dragged down by banking and consumer oriented stocks on Monday, while reports of the Truss government reversing tax cuts in their new fiscal policy helped the pound, capping losses for the mid-cap index.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.6%, while the FTSE 250 shed 0.4% by 0718 GMT. The British government reversed plans to cut the highest rate of income tax that sparked a turmoil in financial markets last week and saw the mid-cap index mark its worst weekly decline since March.

The sterling was up 0.4% as opposed to a near 4% decline following the tax cut announcement on Sept. 23. Banking stocks were off by 0.6%, while consumer companies such as British American Tobacco and Unilever tumbled 0.8% each.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor had cut the outlook on Friday evening for its AA credit rating for British sovereign debt to "negative" from "stable" as it judged Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax cut plans would cause debt to keep rising. UK manufacturing data for the month of September is not expected to have changed compared with August, data due at 0830 GMT is expected to show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022