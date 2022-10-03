Left Menu

Japanese emperor to take prostate MRI test in November

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-10-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 13:41 IST
Japanese emperor to take prostate MRI test in November
Emperor Naruhito Image Credit: Wikipedia
Japanese Emperor Naruhito is set to take a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test in early November to check there is no disease in his prostate, the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) said in a statement on Monday.

Naruhito, 62, will take the MRI test after the result from a separate prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test showed values that were on a "somewhat concerning" trend, the agency said, without giving further details. Naruhito last month attended the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth together with Empress Masako in his first overseas trip since acceding to the throne in May 2019.

