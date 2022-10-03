Hong Kong stocks track broader Asia softer amid China holiday, Chinese developers jump

Hong Kong shares tracked broader Asia lower on Monday, with investors staying away amid a week-long holiday in China while awaiting hints for clearer direction. ** The Hang Seng index was down 143.32 points, or 0.83%, at 17,079.51, the lowest close since April 2009. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.97%.

** New World Development was the biggest loser on the Hang Seng Index, falling as much as 7.4% to its lowest since December 2008 after setting a lower sales target for China. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Country Garden Holdings, which jumped 8.79%

** Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developers jumped on expectation of further measures by local governments to shore up their markets in the fourth quarter. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.3%, while the IT sector dipped 1.14%, the financial sector ended 1.57% lower and the property sector rose 1.75%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Country Garden, followed by Country Garden Services, surging 8.13% and Longfor Group, up by 7.98%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Postal Savings Bank of China, which was down 11.02%, Ping An Insurance, which fell 4.34% and ENN Energy , down by 3.9%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.77%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.07%.

