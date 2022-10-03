Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights
Tatas-owned Air India has introduced a new in-flight menu on domestic routes amid the onset of the festive season.
Since taken over by the Tatas in January this year, the loss-making airline has been making efforts to revamp services, expand its fleet and increase its overall market share in the fast-growing domestic aviation space.
The new in-flight menu, featuring an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetisers and decadent desserts, showcases India's locally sourced culinary influence, it said in a release.
The menu was introduced on October 1.
''The new menu choices have been curated to ensure that the flyers enjoy a gourmet meal with emphasis on health and well-being... We are excited to roll out this new menu on domestic routes, and are hard at work preparing a revamp of the international menu as well,'' Sandeep Verma, Head of Inflight Services at Air India, said.
Last month, Air India unveiled 'Vihaan.AI', a comprehensive transformation plan with a detailed road map for the next five years under which the airline aims to have a domestic market share of 30 per cent and significantly strengthen its international operations.
Meanwhile, Vistara -- a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines -- has started offering live television channels on its Dreamliner aircraft from October 1.
