UP: 2 dead, 1 injured after being run over by car in Lalitpur

PTI | Lalitpur | Updated: 03-10-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 14:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were crushed to death while one suffered injuries after a speeding car ran over them here on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Bar area of Lalitpur, Station House Officer (Bar) Brijnesh Kumar said, adding the deceased were identified as Tajuddin (65) and Surav Ali (65). While the car has been seized, efforts are on to nab the driver who fled from the spot after the accident, the SHO said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

