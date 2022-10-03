Left Menu

Ashok Leyland sales jump 84 pc in Sep

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:11 IST
Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday reported an 84 per cent rise in total sales to 17,549 units in September 2022.

The company had sold a total of 9,533 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 16,499 units last month against 8,787 units in September 2021, a growth of 88 per cent, it added.

Exports were also higher at 1,050 units in September this year compared to 746 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

