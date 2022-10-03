Vodafone, Three UK accelerate talks for merger of British operations - Sky News

Vodafone and CK Hutchison, the owner of Three UK, have accelerated talks about a deal to combine their British operations, Sky News reported on Monday.

The two parties are hopeful of striking a deal by the end of the year to establish a joint venture or another form of combination, the report said. A deal would create a market-leading business with some 27 million customer connections - making it larger than Virgin Media O2 and BT Group's EE, Sky added.

Representatives for Vodafone and CK Hutchison had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Vodafone Chief Executive Nick Read had said in February the company was pursuing mergers with rivals in multiple European markets, spurred on by more favourable signals from regulators who have realised the value of network investment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discussions between Vodafone and CK Hutchison are now at a "relatively advanced" stage, the Sky report said, citing unnamed insiders but cautioned there was no certainty a deal will be reached. The report said Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison has indicated during deal-related talks that it was seeking a valuation for Three UK of roughly 6 billion pounds ($6.7 billion), although it was unclear if that figure remained current.

($1 = 0.8944 pounds)

