National Engineering Industries Ltd (NBC Bearings) honored with 'Iconic Brands of India 2022'

National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NEI), part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group has been conferred with 'Iconic Brands of India Award 2022' at the 5th Edition ofThe Economic Times Iconic Brands of India Conclave 2022 held in Mumbai.

The conclave acknowledged remarkable brands that have redefined the benchmark in their respective fields through their legacy and sustainability in India and global market. The brands were judged on various parameters including brand value, years of existence, annual turnover, minimum growth rate, brand recall value, and the number of employees among other notable achievements. Sharing his views, Rohit Saboo, President and CEO, National Engineering Industries Ltd said, ''We are very excited and honored to join the elite group of businesses that have received the award of Iconic Brands of India 2022. Our journey over the years has been thrilling, thanks to the support of our customers, staff, vendors, and all other stakeholders. This award is yet another testimony of our years of hard work and cumulative efforts, and this inspires us to keep moving forward with the winning spirit and reach newer heights.

Adding to this, Sanjeev Taparia, Sr. Vice President of Marketing, National Engineering Industries Ltd said ''It's great that we are amongst a select few brands in India that have chosen to run solely on great commitment. We remain committed to develop a deeper connect with all our stakeholders keeping in mind the ever-changing industry landscape.'' National Engineering Industries Ltd (NBC Bearings) has always had a substantial impact on its clients while it has also created top-notch customer experiences across channels, generating income in even the most competitive marketplaces. It is also the first ever bearing brand to have its own mascot - Runningo, which was aimed at developing a deeper connect with the stakeholders, which is inclusive of OEMs, mechanics, industry technicians and other users around the world.

About National Engineering Industries Ltd (NBC Bearings) Founded in 1946, National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI), is a part of the US$ 2.4 bn CK Birla Group and manufacturer of NBC brand of bearings. Enabling sustainability by making movement more efficient, NEI is one of India's largest manufacturers and exporters of bearings with production of 200 Mn bearings annually in over 2300+ variants for application across automotive, railways, aerospace and industrial segments to serve customers in more than 30 countries. It also serves the Indian aftermarket through a countrywide network of over 550 authorized stockists and thousands of retailers.

Headquartered in Jaipur, India NEI is the only bearings manufacturer in the world to win the prestigious Deming Grand Prize (2015). With an employee strength of over 2,800 and five manufacturing plants in Jaipur (2), Newai (Rajasthan), Manesar (Haryana) and Vadodara (Gujarat), NEI is equipped with global manufacturing and process technology and has one of the best R&D centres in India. Apart from being technologically advanced, the company practices methods of sustainability by using alternate sources of energy and increasing the efficiency of the manufacturing process by leveraging on the power of digitisation. NBC Bearings is committed to be carbon neutral by 2039.

In 2020, National Engineering Industries Ltd, acquired Kinex bearings in Europe through it's subsidiary NBC Global Ag, to enhance, diversify and provide best-in-class products to its existing and potential customers. In 2022, NBC Global Ag opened it's Global Technology Centre in Germany to support innovation and provide support to NEI's global growth.

For details, visit: https://nbcbearings.com/

