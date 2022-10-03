Hair Extension Platform HairOriginals Launches Offline experience Centers across India - (starting with Gurugram and Bengaluru)

Shark Tank India S1 participant Hair Extension Platform Hair Originals launches experience centers in Gurugram and Bengaluru HairOriginals, one of India’s leading brands for natural hair extensions, has opened Try-Before-You-Buy experience centers in Gurugram and Bengaluru. With this launch, HairOriginals now offers its customers free consultations and trials of 100% natural hair extensions based on their volume, color, and length. Since the hair extension process is expensive, the company aims to provide customers with a free trial to help them make an informed-decision. For customers who have already purchased HairOriginals’ extensions, they can benefit from free installation services available with their partner salons. The company has a network of more than 400 salons across 20 Indian cities. HairOriginals has already served more than 5,000 customers QoQ in its Delhi center. It now plans to open similar experience centers in 5 more cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh by the end of FY 2023. As a part of its ongoing expansion efforts, HairOriginals has also collaborated with Geetanjali Salon to increase its footprint pan India.

Talking about the expansion, Co-Founder and CEO of HairOriginals, Jitendra Sharma, said, “We understand the strong feelings of customers when they get hair extensions. Hence, we came up with the idea of opening an experience center to give them a try and buy option. It will help them see and feel the results for themselves before making a purchasing decision. We will continue to increase the presence of our experience centers across India.'' Likewise, Piyush Wadhwani, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of HairOriginals, said, “We are excited about this new initiative and collaboration with Geetanjali. The hair extension industry is expanding, and the response to our shark tank deal in the Indian market has been fantastic. I believe that soon every woman will have some kind of human hair extension in her wardrobe, giving us an incredible opportunity. We will continue to embark on this journey with more innovations and developments.” Apart from its Try-Before-You-Buy experience centers, HairOriginals is also investing a significant amount in technology. The company is currently developing an AI-driven virtual trial app called ''Magic Mirror'' for its customers. It will allow customers to try different hair extension products from the comfort of their homes.

HairOriginals started its journey in the global markets of Paris. Their diamond-grade hair extensions have received positive responses at numerous international events, the most recent of which was the World Hair Congress in France. As a result, their products were introduced in the ultra-luxury segment in France. HairOriginals was recognized and funded by 3 sharks on Shark Tank India. Shortly after the episode aired, the company received $3 million in venture capital.

About The Brand HairOriginals is a Gurgaon-based hair extension and wig marketplace co-founded by Jitendra Sharma and Piyush Wadhwani. They have premium buyers and brand ambassadors across the globe. Their Diamond collection of human hair extensions is being sold in the luxury markets of France and the US and by renowned hair stylists such as Eric Maurice(Official Hair Stylist of Ivanka, Ricky Martin, Jenifer, etc.), Latil Pascal (Hair Style Photographer), Laurent Voicinet( French Celebrity HairStylist), etc. HairOriginals is the Official Partner of Elite Hair Training Academy along with other popular brands like L'oreal, Schwarzkopf, etc. and Official Partner Helder Marucci Master Class (a famous Brazilian Stylist). HairOriginals exports products to 22 countries for leading luxury salons in the US, Europe, and Africa.

