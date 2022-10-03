Left Menu

LIC increases its stake in Dr Reddy's Laboratories to 7.7 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 17:27 IST
LIC increases its stake in Dr Reddy's Laboratories to 7.7 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Monday said Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its stake to 7.7 per cent in the pharmaceutical firm through purchase of 33.86 lakh shares from open market over a period of time.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) earlier held around 5.65 per cent stake in the company, Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) said in a regulatory filing.

Between June 15, 2022 and September 30, 2022 LIC purchased 33,86,486 shares of DRL, aggregating 2.034 per cent stake from the open market, it added.

Subsequently, LIC's holding in the company stands at 7.7 per cent, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022