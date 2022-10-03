Left Menu

Brazil's real, stocks gain after tighter than expected election

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 17:51 IST
Brazil's real, stocks gain after tighter than expected election
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's currency real strengthened about 2% against the dollar and equity futures rose early on Monday as markets welcomed a tighter than expected first-round win for leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the country's presidential election.

While most polls had forecast Lula to beat incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro by 10-15 percentage points, the official tally showed a 5-point margin, leading bankers and analysts to predict Lula would need to move further to the center ahead of the Oct. 30 second round runoff.

Interest rate futures contracts were down sharply in early trading while futures on the Ibovespa stock index rose more than 3%.

