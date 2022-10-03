Left Menu

Qatar says Ukraine’s territorial integrity should be respected - foreign ministry

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:11 IST
Qatar said on Monday it was tracking “with great concern” the developments in the Ukraine-Russia conflict after Russia’s announcement on its annexation of a swathe of Ukrainian territory and called for a peaceful settlement.

"The State of Qatar is following with great concern the current developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis related to Russia's announcement of the annexation of Ukrainian lands, and stresses the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, and to adopt dialogue as a way to resolve the crisis", Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added it was ready to contribute to international or regional efforts for an immediate peaceful resolution.

