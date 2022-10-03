Left Menu

Gold gains Rs 161; silver rallies Rs 1,010

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:27 IST
Gold gains Rs 161; silver rallies Rs 1,010
  • Country:
  • India

Gold rose by Rs 161 to Rs 50,682 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid a rise in prices of the metal in international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched Rs 50,521 per 10 gram.

Silver also rallied by Rs 1,010 to Rs 58,039 per kg.

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,665.1 per ounce while silver was up at USD 19.36 per ounce.

''Gold edged higher in Asian trading after capping its best week since mid-August as a retreat in the dollar index provided relief to the precious metal,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022