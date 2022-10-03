Left Menu

PNB launches WhatsApp banking for customers and non-customers

Other informative services that would be provided to both account and non-account holders include online account opening, enquire bank depositloan products, digital products, NRI services, locate branchatm, opt-in, opt-out options, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 21:03 IST
PNB launches WhatsApp banking for customers and non-customers
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to make banking services more accessible, state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday said it has introduced banking services through WhatsApp for both customers and non-customers.

To activate the banking facility on WhatsApp, customers need to first save the official PNB's WhatsApp number +919264092640 in their phone book and initiate a conversation (on WhatsApp) by sending a hi/hello to this number, the bank said in a statement. Before starting a conversation, customer must ensure to check ''green tick'' along with PNB's profile name on WhatsApp to ensure that this is a genuine WhatsApp banking account, it said.

At present, it said, PNB would be offering non-financial services such as balance inquiry, last five transactions, stop cheque, request cheque book to its account holders through the WhatsApp banking service. Other informative services that would be provided to both account and non-account holders include online account opening, enquire bank deposit/loan products, digital products, NRI services, locate branch/atm, opt-in, opt-out options, it said. The WhatsApp banking service will be available 24x7, including holidays, on both android and iOS-based mobile phones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022