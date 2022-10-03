Left Menu

Updated: 03-10-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 21:09 IST
UK's Kwarteng says he will publish new fiscal plans "shortly"
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday he would publish details "shortly" on how he planned to bring down public debt as a share of economic output over the medium term, addressing concerns among investors over the cost of his recently announced tax cuts. "Today we face new challenges and in addressing those challenges, we will act in a fiscally sustainable and responsible way," Kwarteng said in a speech to the annual Conservative Party conference.

"That is why, shortly, we will publish a medium-term fiscal plan, setting out our approach more fully." Earlier on Monday, Kwarteng said he was dropping his plan to scrap the top rate of income tax which had caused an uproar including among some lawmakers within his own Conservative Party and helped trigger turmoil in financial markets.

