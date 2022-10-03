Left Menu

Dasara celebrations begin at MIA

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-10-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 21:52 IST
Dasara celebrations begin at MIA
  • Country:
  • India

The two-day Mangaluru Dasara celebration organised by Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) got off to a vibrant start at the airport on Monday.

Various cultural organisations showcased their talent at this two-day celebration at an open-air stage which was set up near the arrival gate.

Bhajans, dandiya dance, Yakshagana and the ubiquitous ‘pili vesha’ (tiger dance) added to the unique flavour of the celebration presented for the stakeholders.

With the presentation, the airport team wanted to bring forth a wide variety of cultural experiences for passengers from all walks of life, a release from the MIA here said.

On Ayudha pooja day on Tuesday, the airport will present programmes including ‘pili nalike,’ Bharatanatyam, semi-classical and filmy dance, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
4
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022