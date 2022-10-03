Left Menu

London's Heathrow to lift daily passenger cap in late October -WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 23:34 IST
London's Heathrow to lift daily passenger cap in late October -WSJ

London's Heathrow airport has told airlines that it will be lifting a cap on passenger numbers at its terminals later this month, WSJ reported on Monday citing people familiar with the decision.

Heathrow did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022