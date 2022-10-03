London's Heathrow to lift daily passenger cap in late October -WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 23:34 IST
London's Heathrow airport has told airlines that it will be lifting a cap on passenger numbers at its terminals later this month, WSJ reported on Monday citing people familiar with the decision.
Heathrow did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment
