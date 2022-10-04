PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Kwasi Kwarteng to accelerate publication of debt-cutting plan https://on.ft.com/3EffL0P - British lenders re-enter mortgage market with rates near 6% https://on.ft.com/3yeuxku

- British property funds limit withdrawals after heavy demand https://on.ft.com/3y8L89h - Bertelsmann scraps auction to sell stake in French TV group M6 https://on.ft.com/3e61ysn

Overview - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is to bring forward the publication of the medium-term fiscal plan to reduce public debt later this month from the previously decided date of Nov. 23.

- British lenders such as Nationwide Building Society , Natwest Group Plc are re-entering the mortgage market with interest rates near 6% after certain lenders withdrew their entire mortgage ranges last week following the mini-budget. - BlackRock Inc, Schroder Income Growth Fund and Columbia Threadneedle Investments said it had limited withdrawals on their property funds after being unable to handle huge demand from investors seeking to take their money out after decline in government bond prices.

- Bertelsmann's RTL Group has scrapped the auction of its French TV group M6 after regulatory demands left it with a narrow window to complete the sale. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

