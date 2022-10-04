Left Menu

Japan won't rule out counterattack capabilities to strengthen defence, minister says

Japan won't rule out counterattack capabilities to strengthen defence, minister says
  • Japan

Japan won't rule out any options, including counterattack capabilities, as it looks to strengthen its defences in the face of repeated missile launches from North Korea, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Tuesday.

"In light of this situation, we will continue to examine all options - including so-called 'counterattack capabilities' and not rule out anything as we continue to work to fundamentally strengthen our defence abilities," Hamada told a briefing.

