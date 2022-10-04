Left Menu

Gujarat: Revellers at Garba venue attacked in Kheda district

They even pelted stones, said Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya.Six persons were injured. Stone pelting was reported in the village square where the Garba dance had been organized on the occasion of the Navratri festival and also on the approach road from a locality behind the venue, the SP said.

PTI | Kheda | Updated: 04-10-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 09:16 IST
Gujarat: Revellers at Garba venue attacked in Kheda district
  • Country:
  • India

At least six persons were injured after revellers at a Garba venue were attacked by some intruders in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said on Tuesday.

Police were deployed at Undhela village in Matar tehsil following the incident on Monday night, said an official.

''A group of people led by two men identified as Arif and Zahir entered the Navratri Garba venue and started causing trouble. They even pelted stones,'' said Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya.

''Six persons were injured. We have deployed police force in the village and efforts are underway to arrest the accused,'' he said, adding that a home guard deployed at the spot was among those injured. Stone pelting was reported in the village square where the Garba dance had been organized on the occasion of the Navratri festival and also on the approach road from a locality behind the venue, the SP said. PTI COR KA KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022