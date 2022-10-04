Bisleri Continues to Build Local Brand Love Through Partnership With Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS 1)

Bisleri has partnered with Lyca Production for its upcoming movie PonniyinSelvan: I (PS 1) to launch a limited-edition collectible set of 500ml and 1-litre bottles in the Tamil Nadu market. The Tamil movie industry is known for making clutter-breaking films, with the local consumer base having a strong affinity for the superstars and their movies. Bisleri's association with PS 1 will help strengthen the brand love amongst the local audience while creating a one-of-a-kind excitement amongst the consumers before and during the film release. The special edition bottles capture the essence of PS 1 in a series of five collectable bottles featuring Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, AishwaryaRai, Karthi, Jeyam Ravi. G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran, Head of Lyca Productions along with the major star cast of the movie, flagged off the Bisleri delivery truck. Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, ''Bisleri has always been a pioneer in the packaged drinking water category. Our association with the movie is to penetrate the market by creating local brand affinity. It is a step towards celebrating our rich movie culture and enhancing our consumer connect in Tamil Nadu.'' Subaskaran Allirajah from Lyca Productions said, ''We are pleased to be associated with Bisleri as the official hydration partner for PonniyinSelvan: I (PS 1). Bringing together the ensemble starcast from the industry and the iconic brand has created a perfect synergy. We are hopeful that this association will create excitement amongst the audience, and the consumers will be able to witness a wholesome movie-going experience.'' The association with Lyca Production for PonniyinSelvan: I (PS: 1) will be promoted through moving billboards in the form of Bisleri branded trucks and digital and social media platforms. The limited edition bottles will be available across all general and modern trade outlets in Tamil Nadu as well as online through the Bisleri @Doorstep App. In the past, Bisleri has been associated with box office superhit movies such as Vikram and RRR. About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling mineral water in India, Bisleri follows a stringent method of a 10-stage purification process and 114 quality tests, which stands true to its promise of providing customers with safe, pure and healthy mineral water. Bisleri International has a strong presence with 133 operational plants and a robust distribution network of nearly 4,000 Distributors and 5,000 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of premium beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, a daily dose of health with Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, or fun-filled refreshment with a diverse range of drinks available in many flavours - Limonata (Limey minty cooler), Spyci (Masala with fizz), Fonzo (Mango with fizz). Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This one-stop platform was designed to reassure customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep. Bisleri International's growth in India has been piloted by its vision of being a leader in the premium beverage category through sustainable efforts undertaken to help the community and safeguard the environment. The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

